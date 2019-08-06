Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Price Rose While Hilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $327,625; Savant Capital Boosted Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Shares Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 23,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 74.33 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – AMD’s Signs of Life as it Enters ‘Ryzen’ Year Two — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Regular Eye-training With a Mobile Device on Adult Patients With AMD (ETAMD); 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Sees 2Q Rev $1.725B, Plus or Minus $50M

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $210.45. About 3.57M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl reported 35,430 shares stake. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 998,068 were reported by Columbus Circle Investors. Cibc Corporation has invested 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Edgestream Partners LP has invested 0.18% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Apg Asset Nv owns 156,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.17% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 839 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 9,900 shares. Asset has invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.23 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 46,500 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 0.09% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 82,329 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl C by 438 shares to 5,136 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spider (Prn) (XLE) by 20,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig holds 1.1% or 52,116 shares. The Missouri-based Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aviva Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.72% or 563,875 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 0.15% or 2,098 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 88,053 shares stake. 3,384 are held by Inv Counsel. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 9,862 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 1,220 are held by Connors Investor Ser. West Coast Ltd holds 1,823 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.61% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 43,400 shares stake. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 2,850 shares. Moreover, Hartline Invest has 0.22% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

