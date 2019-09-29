Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Price Rose While Capital Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $933,780; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $456,323

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 80.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 7,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236,000, down from 38,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 52.28M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19M for 47.87 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,309 shares to 358,702 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,664 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,024 shares to 116,710 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Low Duration Active Etf (LDUR) by 18,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.