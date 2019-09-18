Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding Maintained by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Boosted Holding

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 172.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 27,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 42,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 15,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 38.45 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 08/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR CORP – UNDER ARRANGEMENT, HLS AND AMD WILL AMALGAMATE TO FORM A COMPANY TO BE NAMED “HLS THERAPEUTICS INC”; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.65. About 3.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $252.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 311,000 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 81,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,750 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $30.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,010 shares to 160 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.