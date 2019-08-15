Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund; Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Position by $405,600

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 49,189 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 102,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.65 million, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 47.77 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Regular Eye-training With a Mobile Device on Adult Patients With AMD (ETAMD); 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 115,575 shares to 478,442 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 552,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc..

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 7,000 shares to 825,400 shares, valued at $118.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,560 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory (The) (NASDAQ:CAKE).

