Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc; As Voxx International (VOXX) Market Valuation Rose, George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Increased Its Stake

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 263,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 3.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.95M, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 34.61M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 27,009 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2.22M shares. Jacobs & Ca has 0.04% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 8,005 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 14,582 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.1% or 9,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated reported 3.68 million shares stake. 52,081 were accumulated by Hood River Management Ltd Com. Next Fincl Group invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 261,615 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 265,471 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.34 million shares. Paloma Management owns 10,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 4.96M shares. M&R Cap Mngmt accumulated 480 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Company reported 31,900 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.04% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20,052 shares to 32,619 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 108,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,242 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 11.97 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,455 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Gru Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 572,255 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 71,500 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com owns 100,964 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 267 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 12,349 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 21,859 shares. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 135,478 shares. 32,813 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon. Zpr Investment invested in 0.18% or 20,647 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 471,262 shares.