Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Its Stake; Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Position by $1.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 39,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 294,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 333,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 27,176 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 26.23 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Regular Eye-training With a Mobile Device on Adult Patients With AMD (ETAMD); 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated reported 4.30 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp Incorporated accumulated 115,693 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 507,738 shares. Country Tru Bancorporation stated it has 397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 84,768 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Lc. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 104,921 shares. 208,200 are held by Hbk Invs L P. Covenant Multifamily Offices invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Meeder Asset Management invested in 11,165 shares. Enterprise Finance Ser Corp reported 288 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 9,039 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 5.56 million shares. Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.15% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $818.99 million activity. 34.91M shares valued at $817.85M were sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC on Tuesday, February 5.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,973 shares to 45,112 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,841 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 19,601 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 20,595 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Com reported 4,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Limited holds 50,615 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 27,063 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 7,714 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs, Florida-based fund reported 33,919 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Com holds 269,294 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 371,556 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 122,377 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). 19,834 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.02% or 980,664 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares to 570,626 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.