Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holder Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped Holding; Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Shareholder Zazove Associates Has Increased Its Position by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 33.93M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 321,466 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 700 were accumulated by First Personal Finance Services. Northern Corporation holds 0.06% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 10.13 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 10,270 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 153,401 shares. Peddock Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1,021 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited stated it has 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Advisory Network Lc owns 0.11% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 58,924 shares. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Cleararc accumulated 0.1% or 21,380 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru has 4,325 shares. Axa has invested 0.21% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Allstate Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). First Manhattan owns 200 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $822.58 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.14M was made by Su Lisa T on Thursday, February 7. 50,000 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene on Monday, January 28. 130,000 shares were sold by KUMAR DEVINDER, worth $2.58 million.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 20,152 shares to 511,597 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,668 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,450 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Lc has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 33,467 shares. Leavell Mngmt owns 22,469 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 808 shares. Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 14,182 shares. Welch And Forbes holds 983,946 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northeast Consultants reported 19,000 shares stake. Comm Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M Holdg Inc stated it has 10,195 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares to 673 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn).