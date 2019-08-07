Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holder Eagle Asset Management Lowered Stake by $36.87 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Position Held by Nokota Management Lp

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 207.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 742,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21 million, up from 357,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 186,798 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 1.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.64M, down from 4.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 21.34M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 359,539 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $24.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,726 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3,518 shares to 282,517 shares, valued at $44.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 30,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS).