Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holder Castleark Management Has Upped Position; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 17,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 68,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 51,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 30.18 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 31,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 624,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, up from 592,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 1.41M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 6,944 shares to 28,048 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 17,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,216 shares, and cut its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 63,357 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 10,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,812 shares, and cut its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).