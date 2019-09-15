Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) Stake Upped by Cognios Capital Llc; Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $313,950

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 108,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 88,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 47.76M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Lisa Su appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday morning; 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 2,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 42,792 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 45,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 802,327 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.04% or 298,160 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 55,371 shares. Columbus Circle reported 798,579 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Shine Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 606 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 3.24 million shares. Everence holds 0.09% or 17,446 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0.27% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 36.62 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.18% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Gsa Capital Llp reported 118,215 shares stake. The New York-based Tower Research Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 16,404 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp holds 10.73M shares. Amer Century reported 6.81 million shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested in 142 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 7,846 shares to 47,863 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Comusd0.01 (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,232 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc Com (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.80 million for 26.51 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.