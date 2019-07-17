Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 51 3.06 N/A 3.06 17.57 Qualstar Corporation 6 0.91 N/A 0.71 7.35

Table 1 demonstrates Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and Qualstar Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qualstar Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 13.9% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qualstar Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.7% of Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Qualstar Corporation has 37.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 3.88% -0.57% 6.7% 24.14% -17.49% 25.41% Qualstar Corporation 4.48% -8.77% -11.36% 2.15% -47.28% -0.38%

For the past year Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has 25.41% stronger performance while Qualstar Corporation has -0.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats Qualstar Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.