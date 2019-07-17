Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Reaches $54.29 After 5.00% Up Move; WESTGOLD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WTGRF) Shorts Up By 72.8%

WESTGOLD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTGRF) had an increase of 72.8% in short interest. WTGRF’s SI was 127,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 72.8% from 73,900 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 213 days are for WESTGOLD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTGRF)’s short sellers to cover WTGRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.29% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 122,138 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 17.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial OfficerThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.08 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $57.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AEIS worth $103.80M more.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 18.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 304,100 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 271,113 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 57,701 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 17,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 73 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,124 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 12,559 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Glenmede Na owns 170 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Parkside State Bank & owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 7,479 shares. 1492 Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 75.21% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.21 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.47M for 45.24 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.31% negative EPS growth.