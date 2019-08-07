Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Forms $47.49 Double Top; Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Has 1 Sentiment

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 93 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 93 sold and trimmed stock positions in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 105.83 million shares, up from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Corporate Office Properties Trust in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 66 Increased: 65 New Position: 28.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) formed double top with $51.76 target or 9.00% above today’s $47.49 share price. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) has $1.82B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 63,744 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY REPORTS BOOST OF SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BUYS ELECTROSTATIC BUSINESS FROM MONROE

V3 Capital Management L.P. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust for 806,650 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 2.28 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Green Street Investors Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 101,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 1.25% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 413,100 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 18.29 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 60,128 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept