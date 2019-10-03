Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Shorts at ISHARE FTSE/XINHUA A50 CHINA TRACKER ORD (IFXAF) Lowered By 4.46%

ISHARE FTSE/XINHUA A50 CHINA TRACKER ORD (OTCMKTS:IFXAF) had a decrease of 4.46% in short interest. IFXAF’s SI was 4.20 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.46% from 4.40M shares previously. With 331,800 avg volume, 13 days are for ISHARE FTSE/XINHUA A50 CHINA TRACKER ORD (OTCMKTS:IFXAF)’s short sellers to cover IFXAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.91 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report $0.29 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.74 EPS change or 71.84% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. AEIS’s profit would be $11.11M giving it 46.87 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -32.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 29,751 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BUYS ELECTROSTATIC BUSINESS FROM MONROE; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.77 million shares or 4.00% more from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc owns 21,475 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company accumulated 469,824 shares. Arkansas-based Ifrah has invested 0.09% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Carroll Finance invested in 82 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Northern holds 0.01% or 873,836 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lc holds 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) or 4,461 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.37% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 10,860 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 287,036 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd owns 3,650 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt L P has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 127,699 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 4,588 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,687 shares in its portfolio.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.