Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Contrasting side by side

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 52 3.12 N/A 3.06 19.06 RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.57 N/A 0.41 19.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and RF Industries Ltd. RF Industries Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 13.9% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.7% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. RF Industries Ltd.’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 4.2. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd. has 6.5 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. RF Industries Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.49% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.5% of RF Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of RF Industries Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Energy Industries Inc. -3.55% 1.85% 2.24% 14.85% -3.12% 36.04% RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22%

For the past year Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has stronger performance than RF Industries Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats RF Industries Ltd.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.