Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has 97.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.7% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.00% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.10% 13.90% Industry Average 50.99% 13.50% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries Inc. N/A 51 17.57 Industry Average 164.55M 322.72M 20.31

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.20 2.71

$45 is the average target price of Advanced Energy Industries Inc., with a potential downside of -18.61%. The peers have a potential upside of 106.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 3.88% -0.57% 6.7% 24.14% -17.49% 25.41% Industry Average 11.86% 10.64% 16.29% 26.26% 20.44% 36.62%

For the past year Advanced Energy Industries Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.52 and has 2.62 Quick Ratio. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.52 shows that Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s peers are 23.51% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s peers beat Advanced Energy Industries Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.