Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) and AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Comparing side by side

Both Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) and AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 53 3.70 N/A 3.06 19.06 AVX Corporation 16 1.48 N/A 1.61 9.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and AVX Corporation. AVX Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Advanced Energy Industries Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than AVX Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and AVX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 13.9% AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AVX Corporation on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 4.2. Competitively, AVX Corporation has 5.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AVX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and AVX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has an average target price of $56.5, and a -3.00% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and AVX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.49% and 26.7%. 1.2% are Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.25% are AVX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Energy Industries Inc. -3.55% 1.85% 2.24% 14.85% -3.12% 36.04% AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13%

For the past year Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has 36.04% stronger performance while AVX Corporation has -0.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats AVX Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.