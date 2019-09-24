Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Stock Rose While Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Position; Stonebridge Capital Management Lowered Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $324,300 as Share Value Rose

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 489,651 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.55M, up from 484,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.45. About 258,562 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – ANNOUNCED A NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SAGER ELECTRONICS, INC; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,865 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, down from 4,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $268.27. About 208,417 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,284 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 143,980 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 1,778 shares. 5,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 3,682 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 144,228 shares. Texas-based Sfmg Limited has invested 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Citigroup accumulated 30,835 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 18,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp invested in 1.32% or 99,825 shares.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80 million for 19.50 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold AEIS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.77 million shares or 4.00% more from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 18,231 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 7,996 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 14,509 shares. Prudential Finance Inc reported 61,639 shares stake. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 105,417 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Strs Ohio reported 600 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). First Personal Fincl has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.08% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co holds 114,827 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mngmt, California-based fund reported 10,110 shares. Raymond James Fin Inc owns 7,944 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Aperio Gp Llc has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 775,169 shares to 358,183 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 12,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,245 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

