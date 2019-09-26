Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Holder Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $350,448 as Valuation Rose; As Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Market Value Declined, Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 4,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The institutional investor held 180,971 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, up from 176,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 177,633 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 02/04/2018 – Global Leader in Nutrition Expanding to Four New Markets; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.25-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Sales and Increases 2018 Outlook

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 6,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, down from 111,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $58.97. About 237,856 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – ANNOUNCED A NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SAGER ELECTRONICS, INC; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEIS)

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 25,591 shares to 249,052 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 256,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 585,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.11 million for 50.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold AEIS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.77 million shares or 4.00% more from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). New Jersey-based Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 162,364 shares. Epoch Partners owns 142,572 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 5,687 shares. 43,416 were reported by Freestone Hldgs Llc. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 158 shares. 34,150 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 4.02 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 18,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 20,867 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 500,551 shares. 7,944 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold USNA shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.58 million shares or 1.38% more from 13.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru reported 198,575 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 17,425 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 9,709 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc holds 4,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 3,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 5,360 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd owns 2,767 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 399,320 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 15,366 shares. 1.44 million are owned by Vanguard Gp Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 46,972 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt reported 0% stake.