Advanced Energy Inds Com S (AEIS) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $430,976 as Market Valuation Rose; Toron Capital Markets Raised Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com S (AEIS) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The hedge fund held 12,491 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703,000, down from 20,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 416,930 shares traded or 49.67% up from the average. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – ANNOUNCED A NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SAGER ELECTRONICS, INC; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 205,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.71 million, up from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 1.87M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova International Inc by 14,450 shares to 23,658 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,213 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.11M for 49.28 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 747,592 shares to 12,589 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,833 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

