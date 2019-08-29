Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $568,841; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Agf Investments America Trimmed Its Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 11,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 4,931 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 16,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 127,745 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 29/05/2018 – Excelsys Technologies Introduces New Intelligent High Power Modular Platform; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 10,218 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.1. About 1.20 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16,156 shares to 106,423 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 17,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Company invested in 118,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nicholas Ptnrs LP has 0.26% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 57,701 shares. Smith Graham Inv Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.79% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Zebra Ltd Liability holds 0.53% or 20,187 shares. 14,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.02% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 111,675 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 4.03 million shares. Invesco stated it has 271,113 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Artemis Invest Management Llp has invested 0.11% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Mackenzie Fin Corp reported 122,275 shares. Ifrah Services stated it has 4,350 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.17% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 37,500 shares.

