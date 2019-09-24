Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Share Value Rose While Clearbridge Investments Lifted Its Stake; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding Increased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 559,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.47 million, up from 539,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 12.30M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 53,207 shares as the company's stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 469,824 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.44 million, up from 416,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 235,148 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,000 shares to 177,300 shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,400 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.