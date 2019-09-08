Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Increased Stake; Lakeview Capital Partners Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 19,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 219,810 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 200,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 129,258 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 22/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BUYS ELECTROSTATIC BUSINESS FROM MONROE; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – ANNOUNCED A NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SAGER ELECTRONICS, INC; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY REPORTS BOOST OF SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 65,515 shares to 222,075 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 14,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,799 shares, and cut its stake in Mesabi Tr (NYSE:MSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 876 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). United Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 6,210 shares. James Investment Research Incorporated owns 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 700 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 10,435 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 8,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company LP accumulated 381,384 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 1,099 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). 101,049 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 12,269 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Company reported 414,678 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 4,700 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 19,761 shares stake.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

