Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA), both competing one another are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 13 0.09 14.89M 2.15 5.93 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 16 2.98 72.49M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 112,039,127.16% 50.4% 32.3% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 456,198,867.21% -5.1% -1.1%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. Its rival Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has an average price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 8.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. -2% 0.24% 15% 10.89% 12.95% 20.66% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. -1.73% 0.07% 4.41% 32.77% -32.12% 48.12%

For the past year Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Summary

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

EWT Holdings I Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves various customers, including hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, such as ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, and aerators for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water, and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. It serves wastewater and drinking water collection and distribution systems, utility operators, and odor control service customers. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, regional and global distributors, and end users in the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries, hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos. EWT Holdings I Corp. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. EWT Holdings I Corp. was formerly known as WTG Holdings I Corp. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.