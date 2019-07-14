Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Is At $12.86 Formed Wedge; Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (OVLY) Shorts Increased By 0.08%

Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (NASDAQ:OVLY) had an increase of 0.08% in short interest. OVLY’s SI was 125,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.08% from 125,500 shares previously. With 4,400 avg volume, 29 days are for Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s short sellers to cover OVLY’s short positions. The SI to Oak Valley Bancorp (ca’s float is 1.86%. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 4,567 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) has declined 4.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) formed wedge up with $13.37 target or 4.00% above today’s $12.86 share price. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) has $239.83M valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 71,593 shares traded. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) has risen 15.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADES News: 07/03/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS NAMES GREG MARKEN CFO; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS TO CUT SVP OF OPS, CHIEF PDT OFFICER ROLES; 11/04/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Board Changes; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – BOARD ELIMINATED POSITIONS OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS AND CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS – EXPECTS INDIVIDUALS AFFECTED BY WORKFORCE REDUCTION TO REMAIN EMPLOYED TO ASSIST THROUGH VARIOUS TRANSITION PERIODS; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions Declares Dividend of 25c; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS PLANNED WORKFORCE REDUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Emissions: Greg Marken Appointed CFO; 28/03/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Leadership Transitions and Business Alignment Changes

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $158.61 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9,217 activity. Shares for $6,749 were bought by Leonard Daniel J on Tuesday, February 12. 1,000 shares were sold by Martin Ronald C., worth $17,661 on Friday, January 25. Shares for $3,308 were bought by HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR on Thursday, February 28. Another trade for 225 shares valued at $4,039 was made by Gilbert James L on Tuesday, February 12. Courtney Christopher M. also bought $14,833 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ADES’s profit will be $13.80M for 4.34 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% negative EPS growth.

