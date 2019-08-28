Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) to pay $0.09 on Sep 13, 2019; Service International (SCI) Shorts Decreased By 26.77%

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) had a decrease of 26.77% in short interest. SCI’s SI was 8.48 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.77% from 11.57 million shares previously. With 941,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)’s short sellers to cover SCI’s short positions. The SI to Service Corporation International’s float is 4.86%. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 706,720 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WMS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s current price of $31.29 translates into 0.29% yield. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 210,080 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 8,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 343,453 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 26,303 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc owns 495,387 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 1,820 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 261 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 55,835 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 299,440 were reported by Ameriprise Incorporated. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has 15,990 shares. Geode Ltd reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Kbc Gru Nv has 0.09% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 48,049 shares. Pnc Grp reported 429,963 shares.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It currently has negative earnings. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp International has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 12.05% above currents $45.96 stock price. Service Corp International had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SCI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Service Corporation International shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd invested in 0.07% or 8,235 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com holds 11.86 million shares. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 18,264 shares or 0% of the stock. Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Blackrock Inc owns 16.12 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Vanguard Incorporated holds 16.43 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Lc has invested 0.19% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Palisade Ltd Liability Co Nj has 76,557 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.38 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 20.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.