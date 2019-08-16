Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Boosted Stake by $1.09 Million; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lifted Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 2.26 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 43,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 323,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 279,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Drainage Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 153,897 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

