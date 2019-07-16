Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Both Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) and Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) are Rubber & Plastics companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 27 1.36 N/A 1.31 21.10 Trinseo S.A. 45 0.35 N/A 4.81 8.67

Demonstrates Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and Trinseo S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Trinseo S.A. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Trinseo S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and Trinseo S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0.00% 39.2% 6.1% Trinseo S.A. 0.00% 26.4% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinseo S.A.’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Trinseo S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Trinseo S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and Trinseo S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trinseo S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Trinseo S.A. has an average price target of $56.5, with potential upside of 45.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and Trinseo S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 98.9% respectively. 0.9% are Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Trinseo S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. -0.47% -0.58% 7.6% -0.83% 7.47% 13.9% Trinseo S.A. -6.46% -11.69% -16.94% -25.25% -44.56% -8.93%

For the past year Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has 13.9% stronger performance while Trinseo S.A. has -8.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Trinseo S.A. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets. The Synthetic Rubber segment provides styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, and neodymium polybutadiene rubber for use in tires, modifiers, and technical rubber products. The Performance Plastics segment offers engineered compounds and blend products for the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, electrical, and lighting markets. The Basic Plastics segment provides polystyrene, polycarbonate, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, and styrene-acrylonitrile for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastics. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene, as well as general purpose polystyrenes, high heat, high impact resin, and STYRON A-TECH polystyrene products. The companyÂ’s products are also used in carpet and artificial turf backing, coated and specialty paper, and other markets. Trinseo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.