Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) is a company in the Rubber & Plastics industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.00% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.32% of all Rubber & Plastics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0.00% 39.20% 6.10% Industry Average 4.50% 14.90% 4.70%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. N/A 28 21.10 Industry Average 115.89M 2.57B 13.97

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.67 2.83

The potential upside of the competitors is 126.90%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. -0.47% -0.58% 7.6% -0.83% 7.47% 13.9% Industry Average 1.28% 3.78% 9.85% 12.26% 17.63% 19.72%

For the past year Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.36 Quick Ratio. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.