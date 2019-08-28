Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Rubber & Plastics company, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.77% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.89% of all Rubber & Plastics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0.00% 37.90% 6.60% Industry Average 4.36% 16.30% 5.24%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. N/A 29 26.95 Industry Average 112.40M 2.58B 14.36

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.25 2.47

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $35, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. The competitors have a potential upside of 91.57%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. -1.5% 1.23% 22.02% 36.91% 25.8% 40.58% Industry Average 1.86% 1.77% 8.86% 18.32% 22.19% 22.19%

For the past year Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.20% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

