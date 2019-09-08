Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) and Deswell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Comparing side by side

As Rubber & Plastics businesses, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) and Deswell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 29 1.37 N/A 1.22 26.95 Deswell Industries Inc. 3 0.61 N/A 0.27 10.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and Deswell Industries Inc. Deswell Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Deswell Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) and Deswell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0.00% 37.9% 6.6% Deswell Industries Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Deswell Industries Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Deswell Industries Inc. are 4.5 and 3.7 respectively. Deswell Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and Deswell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Deswell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 9.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Deswell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.3% of Deswell Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. -1.5% 1.23% 22.02% 36.91% 25.8% 40.58% Deswell Industries Inc. -2.15% -7.21% -10% -11.77% -19.19% -10.6%

For the past year Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Deswell Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Deswell Industries Inc.

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. In addition, it provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital audio workstations, digital or analogue mixing consoles, instrument amplifiers, signal processors, firewire/USB audio interfaces, keyboard controllers, and speaker enclosures; home theatre audio products, such as 7.1-channel audio-visual Hi-Fi stereo receivers-amplifiers; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications. The company sells its products primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Hong Kong, Canada, and internationally. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.