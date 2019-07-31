Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sellers Increased By 4.18% Their Shorts

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) had an increase of 4.18% in short interest. ENSV’s SI was 249,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.18% from 239,100 shares previously. With 34,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s short sellers to cover ENSV’s short positions. The SI to Enservco Corporation’s float is 0.85%. The stock increased 5.55% or $0.0253 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4811. About 82,986 shares traded. Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) has declined 55.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSV News: 30/04/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces Departure of Senior Vice President of Field Operations Austin Peitz After 20-Year Career in Which the Compan; 21/05/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces Appointment of Kevin C. Kersting to New Position of Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enservco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSV); 28/03/2018 – Enservco: Expect to Significantly Reduce Outstanding Balance on Revolving Line of Credit in 2Q; 21/05/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces Appointment of Kevin C. Kersting To New Position of Chief Operating Officer; 28/03/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces First Quarter Revenue Expected to Exceed $20 Million vs. $13.8 Million in the Same Quarter Last Year; 12/04/2018 – ENSERVCO CORP – MANAGEMENT REITERATES EXPECTATIONS FOR “CONTINUED GROWTH MOMENTUM” IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enservco 1Q Rev $21.1M; 21/05/2018 – Globe Newswire: ENSERVCO Announces Appointment of Kevin C. Kersting To New Position of Chief Operating Officer; 12/04/2018 – ENSERVCO Updates Investors on First Quarter Financial Expectations

Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 19.61% from last quarter's $0.51 EPS. WMS's profit would be $35.24M giving it 13.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.'s analysts see 6,000.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 217,997 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha" published on July 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "UPDATE: Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Reports Election of Manuel Perez De La Mesa to Board – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 87,970 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 106,147 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested in 38,823 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 299,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Kbc Nv invested 0.09% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 16,747 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Inc Plc. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 30,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 0.04% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 49,187 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 16,888 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It has a 27.25 P/E ratio. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.