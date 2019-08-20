Advanced Drainag (WMS) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Its Holding by $16.54 Million as Share Value Rose; Swift Run Capital Management Decreased Holding in Overstock.Com (OSTK) by $355,520 as Market Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Advanced Drainag (WMS) by 1497.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 661,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 705,918 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 44,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Advanced Drainag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 473,841 shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $666.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 4.52 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com: Adopting High Growth, Negative Net Income Strategy Funded From Negative Cash Conversion Cycle; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 22/05/2018 – Overstock.com unit in joint venture with BOX to launch security token exchange; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/05/2018 – Overstock.com Introduces 17 Exclusive Private Label Furniture Brands; 14/05/2018 – Overstock Cryptocurrency Unit tZero Names Bruce Fenton to Board; 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM’S BLOCKCHAIN UNIT BOOSTS BITT.COM STAKE BY 8.6%; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC OSTK.O SAYS GREGORY J. IVERSON APPOINTED CFO; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – EXPECTED THAT ELIO MOTORS’ SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A PRE-SALE OF ELIOCOIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk LP has 0.01% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 38,823 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 106,147 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.17% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Shell Asset Mngmt Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Parametric Port Associate Limited Company owns 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 152,426 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Tudor Et Al owns 16,287 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 65,246 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt reported 49,836 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 3,200 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) by 471,455 shares to 402,063 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Enterta (NYSE:SEAS) by 208,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,174 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Am (NYSE:STAY).

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2016, also Pehub.com with their article: “Ontario Teachers’ sells Infiltrator Water Technologies for $1.08 bln – PE Hub” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. â€“ WMS – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Infiltrator Water Technologies From Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 3,200 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Gam Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Liability Com has 1,623 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 19,554 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 20,467 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech owns 0.02% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 74,436 shares. 1,867 are held by Ameritas Prns. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 61,313 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 306,173 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 39,700 shares. 10,690 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $509,035 activity.