Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stock Rose While Mig Capital Raised Holding; Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80M, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 189,144 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 8,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 50,293 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, down from 58,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 2.32M shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 24.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

