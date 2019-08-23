Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stock Rose While Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Stake by $625,000; Cummins (CMI) Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 312,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 129,610 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,811 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 6,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.49. About 875,660 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 8,463 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 316,404 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.27% or 201,922 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 123,134 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 220 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 144 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc accumulated 244,352 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.03% or 15,254 shares in its portfolio. 20,854 are owned by Kessler Inv Group Limited Liability. Blair William And Il invested in 11,458 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 62,554 shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,602 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 35,096 shares. Churchill Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 12,757 shares. Convergence Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.33% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,000 shares to 136,610 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 47,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,890 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Reports Q1 Loss of $4.06, Revenues Beat; Offers FY20 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems: Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.