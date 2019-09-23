Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stock Price Rose While Mig Capital Has Boosted by $13.79 Million Its Stake; Gamestop New (GME) Shareholder Permit Capital Upped Stake

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 9.96 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP – DEMATTEO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Potential Fraud; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 07/03/2018 – Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss $105.9M; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 104,192 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Permit Capital Llc, which manages about $370.20M and $225.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,175 shares to 685,889 shares, valued at $154.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold GME shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 121.60 million shares or 14.80% more from 105.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3G Capital Ptnrs LP owns 2.55M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 38,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Gmt Cap accumulated 0.02% or 94,400 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 9,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 147,739 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 673,785 shares. 564,265 are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 811,548 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 32,724 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested 0.04% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 86,119 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 15.41M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 110,901 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Raymond James & Associate reported 6,186 shares. Cooper Creek Partners holds 0.39% or 30,962 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 56,251 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 5,103 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Com holds 16,284 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 1.32M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0.04% or 190,758 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 19,610 shares stake. Torch Wealth Ltd Llc holds 9,130 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). The Connecticut-based Aqr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 151,829 are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com. 25,652 were accumulated by Dsam Prtnrs (London).