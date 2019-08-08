Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Shareholder White Elm Capital Raised Position; Alpha Windward Boosted Its Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) as Market Valuation Rose

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 375,975 shares traded or 46.15% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3134.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, up from 134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 1.06M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Time to Buy Calls on This Restaurant Outperformer – Schaeffers Research” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

