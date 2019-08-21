Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $1.36 Million as Share Price Rose; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holder Daiwa Securities Group Has Raised Its Stake by $340,000

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 193,012 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 399,300 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 314,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 16.98 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Research reported 4,610 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Com has 11,502 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0% or 14,410 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies stated it has 16,570 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated owns 4,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,187 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited, California-based fund reported 9,087 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 48,049 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,162 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. Sg Americas Llc has 0.03% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Ohio-based Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 6,447 shares. 65,246 were reported by Morgan Stanley. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 225,949 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares to 67,300 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 51,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,462 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) by 87,894 shares to 4.08 million shares, valued at $164.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,382 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

