Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Position Boosted by White Elm Capital Llc; As Dish Network (DISH) Market Valuation Declined, Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Position

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 340,406 shares traded or 38.34% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 3.25 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,145 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 77,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,673 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Cap Limited Liability owns 569,193 shares. Bessemer reported 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Qs Limited Com reported 140,450 shares. 8,290 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Pnc Service holds 0.01% or 429,963 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). State Street Corporation reported 748,864 shares stake. 505,162 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 41,285 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.09% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 106,147 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Management Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 14,410 shares or 0% of the stock.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Mgmt has 0.13% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Rockshelter Cap Management Limited Liability reported 106,001 shares. Tig Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,744 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 372,132 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc owns 3,201 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). D E Shaw & Incorporated has 505,850 shares. Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 109,377 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd owns 165,948 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp owns 300 shares. 21,167 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Advisory Serv Networks Lc invested in 0% or 83 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

