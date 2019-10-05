Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Market Value Rose While Mig Capital Upped Position by $13.79 Million; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Valuation Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake by $354,816

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80M, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 7.05% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 528,249 shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 547,620 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 33,780 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 1,332 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 501,475 shares. First Tru LP holds 325,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 56,047 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 79,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 246,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 10,602 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company has invested 0.86% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,649 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Citadel Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Lc has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Pinnacle Advisory Gp holds 0.07% or 6,238 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 16,832 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 256,180 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,639 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Architects Inc invested in 0.01% or 277 shares. Natixis LP reported 22,422 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The Switzerland-based Bellecapital Int has invested 0.17% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Boston Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,392 shares. 121,924 are held by First Tru Ltd Partnership. Bailard owns 2,489 shares. M&R holds 0.28% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 7,918 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,755 shares to 24,835 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.