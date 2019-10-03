Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Market Value Rose While Mig Capital Boosted Holding; Mosaic Company (MOS) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Increased Stake

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 20,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 96,249 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 75,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 3.67 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 617,367 shares traded or 49.96% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Stifel Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 35,386 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs invested in 1.01% or 387,023 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Massachusetts-based Colrain Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.21% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 84,982 shares. 1.22M were reported by S&Co Inc. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 590,636 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wellington Shields Co Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 461,036 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 124,221 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 960 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 19,128 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic on the move after strong beats in Q4 earnings, revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic cites ‘unprecedented North American’ spring weather’ for Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares to 48,212 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint. MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought $49,902 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 51,700 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 497,376 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 110,901 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). American Gp Inc holds 0% or 23,147 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 42,990 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 58,030 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 56,251 shares. Citigroup owns 40,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,215 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 282,428 were reported by Ameriprise. Manufacturers Life Co The has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Chicago Equity Lc holds 48,045 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Proposed $350 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems proposes $350M senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Lessons From The Legendary Fund Manager Peter Lynch – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Manuel Perez De La Mesa to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.