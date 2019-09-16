Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Holding Held by Mig Capital Llc; Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lifted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 77.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 805,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.24M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 2.56 million shares traded or 44.51% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 387,476 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Citigroup accumulated 40,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 894,858 shares. Massachusetts-based Stockbridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.76% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). California State Teachers Retirement System has 56,047 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.11% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 420,043 shares. 770,738 are held by State Street. 3.73M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 130,546 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 0.45% stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 24,701 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 48,045 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Proposed $350 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems: Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share and Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems: Dripping With Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 49,875 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 9,173 shares. National Pension Ser has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 104 shares. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 0.27% or 46,681 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cordasco Net accumulated 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Limited Com invested in 2.85% or 16,700 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horseman Capital Management stated it has 26,800 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 425,000 were accumulated by Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 4,778 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 23,800 shares.

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.