Advanced Drain Sys Com (WMS) Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Boosted Its Stake; As Costco Wholesale Crp Del (COST) Share Price Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Raised Holding by $810,744

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (WMS) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 15,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 745,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, up from 730,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.05% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 528,249 shares traded or 24.41% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (COST) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 23,463 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 20,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Crp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27 million shares traded or 102.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds I Com (NYSE:AWI) by 23,900 shares to 678,547 shares, valued at $65.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 67,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaw.Clb (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Group owns 62,577 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 49,202 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.39% or 30,962 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Pcl holds 19,257 shares. 22,829 were accumulated by Art Lc. Ameriprise holds 282,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 66,509 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Asset One Company Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 72,748 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,132 shares. Ack Asset Ltd owns 1.13M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,649 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 24,701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reported 745,942 shares stake. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).