Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Both Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) compete on a level playing field in the Waste Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 29 1.82 N/A 0.01 2296.43 Waste Connections Inc. 89 4.94 N/A 2.07 45.36

Table 1 demonstrates Advanced Disposal Services Inc. and Waste Connections Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waste Connections Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Advanced Disposal Services Inc. is presently more expensive than Waste Connections Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Advanced Disposal Services Inc. and Waste Connections Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0.00% 0.1% 0% Waste Connections Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Waste Connections Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Waste Connections Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. and Waste Connections Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Waste Connections Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The downside potential is -5.08% for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. with consensus price target of $30.67. Meanwhile, Waste Connections Inc.’s consensus price target is $92.6, while its potential downside is -1.59%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Waste Connections Inc. is looking more favorable than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advanced Disposal Services Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.3% respectively. 0.8% are Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Waste Connections Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Disposal Services Inc. -0.5% 0.5% 20.01% 20.5% 37.51% 34.29% Waste Connections Inc. 2.93% 5.59% 12.05% 22.18% 24.96% 26.64%

For the past year Advanced Disposal Services Inc. was more bullish than Waste Connections Inc.

Summary

Waste Connections Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, it offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, the company engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. It serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.