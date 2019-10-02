Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) EPS Estimated At $0.15; Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) to report $0.15 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. ADSW’s profit would be $13.34M giving it 54.37 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 260,602 shares traded. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) has risen 32.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSW News: 02/05/2018 – Advanced Disposal Svcs Sees 2018 Rev $1.52B-$1.54B; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Disposal Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys 1.1% of Advanced Disposal; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Disposal Completes Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Advanced Disposal Svcs 1Q Rev $364.7M; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ADVANCED DISPOSAL’S RATINGS WITH CFR TO B1, SR; 23/04/2018 – Warren Equity Announces Acquisition of Meridian Waste; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1% of Advanced Disposal; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Acknowledges Advanced Disposal’s Improving Leverage Position and Balance Sheet Flexibility; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Advanced Disposal’s Ratings With Cfr To B1, Senior Unsecured To B3; Stable Outlook

Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 59 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 51 trimmed and sold equity positions in Customers Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 23.70 million shares, down from 23.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Customers Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 42 Increased: 41 New Position: 18.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States; and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also supplies commercial and industrial clients with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides construction and demolition waste services sites with roll-off containers and waste collection, transportation, and disposal services.

Analysts await Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CUBI’s profit will be $22.80 million for 6.79 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Customers Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.11% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 29,988 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI) has declined 17.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. for 237,353 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corp owns 507,500 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 2.42% invested in the company for 289,242 shares. The New York-based Newtyn Management Llc has invested 1.51% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 666,229 shares.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Customers Bank that provides financial services and products to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company has market cap of $619.26 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 18.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending.