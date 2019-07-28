Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) Position Has Boosted by Northcoast Asset Management Llc; As Photronics (PLAB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Decreased Position by $568,404

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 63,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 696,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $655.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 285,345 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,672 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 31,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,135 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71 million for 24.43 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $66,672 activity. $9,250 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was bought by JORDAN JOHN P on Friday, March 15. Burr Richelle E also sold $16,170 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Photronics to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:PLAB – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Photronics, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Photronics Inc (PLAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Com has 1.06M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perritt Capital accumulated 298,850 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 48,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 442,520 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 640,800 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 222,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Lc holds 62,298 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 103,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta owns 26,831 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 42,176 are owned by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 2.61 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 16,727 are owned by Piedmont.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 64,146 shares to 170,997 shares, valued at $22.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 25,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26,980 shares to 7,028 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,330 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Holdings Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.18% or 128,842 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 47,626 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund accumulated 0.05% or 1,425 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Michigan-based Usa Financial Portformulas has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Com invested 0.06% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Company has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sphera Funds Mngmt reported 17,400 shares. Brant Point Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.17% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Systematic Finance Management LP holds 1,701 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 130,062 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset reported 6,186 shares stake.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS to join FedEx in starting seven-day delivery; launches drone business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Huazhu Group, Limited (HTHT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.