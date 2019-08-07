Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prospect Capital Corporation (NYSE:PBY)

Both Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NYSE:PBY) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advance Auto Parts Inc. 161 1.08 N/A 6.13 24.57 Prospect Capital Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Advance Auto Parts Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Advance Auto Parts Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advance Auto Parts Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 4.5% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Advance Auto Parts Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advance Auto Parts Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$180.14 is Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% are Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advance Auto Parts Inc. -4.96% -3.8% -8.05% -5.28% 7.08% -4.33% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.08% 0.39% 2.93% 6.7% 3.28% 12.2%

For the past year Advance Auto Parts Inc. has -4.33% weaker performance while Prospect Capital Corporation has 12.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Advance Auto Parts Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories. In addition, the company offers air filters, fuel and oil additives, fuel filters, grease and lubricants, motor oils, oil filters, part cleaners and treatments, and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation, battery charging, check engine light reading, video clinic, oil and battery recycling, loaner tool program, and electrical system testing services. Additionally, the company sells its products online through AdvanceAutoParts.com and Worldpac.com. It serves do-it-for-me and do-it-yourself customers, as well as independently-owned operators. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 5,062 stores and 127 WORLDPAC branches; and served approximately 1,250 independently owned Carquest branded stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada, as well as Mexico and the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and the Pacific Islands. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.