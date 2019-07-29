Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) EPS Estimated At $2.24; SNC LAVALIN GROUP CL A ORDINARY SHAR (SNCAF) Shorts Raised By 5.89%

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report $2.24 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 13.71% from last quarter’s $1.97 EPS. AAP’s profit would be $160.70M giving it 16.95 P/E if the $2.24 EPS is correct. After having $2.46 EPS previously, Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s analysts see -8.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $151.84. About 400,721 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M

SNC LAVALIN GROUP INC CL A ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had an increase of 5.89% in short interest. SNCAF’s SI was 4.39M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.89% from 4.14M shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 975 days are for SNC LAVALIN GROUP INC CL A ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s short sellers to cover SNCAF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 2,121 shares traded. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. provides engineering and construction, and activities and maintenance services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, and Capital divisions. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.89 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 25.93 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $195 target. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. Wells Fargo maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $175 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

