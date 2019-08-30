Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Auto Parts Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.50% of all Auto Parts Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.37% of all Auto Parts Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Advance Auto Parts Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advance Auto Parts Inc. 0.00% 11.90% 4.50% Industry Average 9.49% 170.55% 11.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Advance Auto Parts Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Advance Auto Parts Inc. N/A 158 24.57 Industry Average 984.36M 10.37B 23.11

Advance Auto Parts Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Advance Auto Parts Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advance Auto Parts Inc. 1 1 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.33 2.53

Advance Auto Parts Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $157.6, suggesting a potential upside of 14.14%. The peers have a potential upside of 33.98%. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Advance Auto Parts Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advance Auto Parts Inc. -4.96% -3.8% -8.05% -5.28% 7.08% -4.33% Industry Average 0.00% 1.97% 5.81% 21.67% 30.96% 22.27%

For the past year Advance Auto Parts Inc. has -4.33% weaker performance while Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s rivals have 22.27% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advance Auto Parts Inc. are 1.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s peers have 1.00 and 0.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Advance Auto Parts Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Competitively, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s peers are 25.33% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Dividends

Advance Auto Parts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Advance Auto Parts Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s competitors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories. In addition, the company offers air filters, fuel and oil additives, fuel filters, grease and lubricants, motor oils, oil filters, part cleaners and treatments, and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation, battery charging, check engine light reading, video clinic, oil and battery recycling, loaner tool program, and electrical system testing services. Additionally, the company sells its products online through AdvanceAutoParts.com and Worldpac.com. It serves do-it-for-me and do-it-yourself customers, as well as independently-owned operators. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 5,062 stores and 127 WORLDPAC branches; and served approximately 1,250 independently owned Carquest branded stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada, as well as Mexico and the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and the Pacific Islands. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.