Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Analysts See $2.24 EPS; Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Sentiment Is 1.27

Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 121 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 95 decreased and sold stakes in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 50.57 million shares, down from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Merit Medical Systems Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 80 Increased: 86 New Position: 35.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $194 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AAP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank has 4,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis owns 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 14,382 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.09% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 50 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 140 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Alyeska Invest Grp Lp holds 141,981 shares. Shellback Cap Lp holds 2.64% or 130,231 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Lc holds 0.34% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 6,028 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications invested in 0% or 136 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 8,108 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. Roberts Glore Co Il has 0.15% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt owns 32,467 shares.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.33 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 26.96 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for 280,945 shares. Timpani Capital Management Llc owns 87,508 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 61,087 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,739 shares.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 535,133 shares traded or 40.80% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 71.33 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.